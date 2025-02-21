C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.46 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

