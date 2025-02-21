Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.39. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.