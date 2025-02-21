Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,746.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $255.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $222.73 and a one year high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.