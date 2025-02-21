Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Shares of V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

