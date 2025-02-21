Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

