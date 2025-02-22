1,500 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.