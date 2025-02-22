1,976 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $226.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

