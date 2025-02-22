84,987 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

D opened at $57.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

