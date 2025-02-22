Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 41.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE K opened at $82.63 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,076,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,301,337. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

