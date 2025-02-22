1,986,961 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,986,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.7% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matauro LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 480,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,180,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,971 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.73 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

