Matauro LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Matauro LLC owned about 0.15% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 73,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.