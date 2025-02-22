HI (HI) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $424,515.33 and approximately $109,065.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0001535 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $95,083.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

