Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.37 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2882 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

