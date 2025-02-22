Matauro LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

