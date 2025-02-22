Matauro LLC Invests $13 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matauro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.