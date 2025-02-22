Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.74 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.49). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 39.10 ($0.49), with a volume of 36,689 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.74. The company has a market cap of £112.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,870 ($12,469.99). 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

