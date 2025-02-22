Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.99 and traded as low as $121.49. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $121.52, with a volume of 5,898 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 33,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

