Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,422 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after buying an additional 186,055 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

