Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.74 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.05). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.05), with a volume of 3,501 shares trading hands.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 389.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

