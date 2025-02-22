GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.91. GrainCorp shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4,467 shares.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.