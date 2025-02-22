GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.91. GrainCorp shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4,467 shares.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

