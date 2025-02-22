Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Creative Planning grew its stake in DexCom by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

