SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells $639,466.24 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $639,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,752,063.76. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saqib Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

