Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

