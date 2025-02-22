Advantage Trust Co Acquires 10,088 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advantage Trust Co owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,935,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,646,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3,563.8% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 508,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 494,259 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 228,692 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.