Advantage Trust Co Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Advantage Trust Co reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 0.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.