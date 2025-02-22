Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 585.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 709,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 376,743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,680,000 after buying an additional 218,163 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 77.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 280,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 122,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

