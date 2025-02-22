Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 12,591 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises about 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NXDT opened at $4.98 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.