iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 206.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESML stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.