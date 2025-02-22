Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $33.63 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

