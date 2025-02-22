Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,573 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,573 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,347,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,557,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.