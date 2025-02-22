CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 484 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

