Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $135.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

