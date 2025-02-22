David Whitborne Rowat Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director David Whitborne Rowat bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,477.00.
Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
