David Whitborne Rowat Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director David Whitborne Rowat bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,477.00.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.01.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Accountability Research decreased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.