Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 3,530 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $20,509.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,805.19. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.84 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,384,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

