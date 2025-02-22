Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 157.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,895 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after acquiring an additional 721,935 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.