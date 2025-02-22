Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

