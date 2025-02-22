Dahring Cusmano LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

