Dahring Cusmano LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dahring Cusmano LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FESM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1,690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FESM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.