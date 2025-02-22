Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Tesla, Baidu, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, and/or distribution of electric vehicles (EVs) and related technology. These companies may include EV automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, and other businesses that are part of the electric vehicle supply chain. Investors interested in benefiting from the growth of the electric vehicle industry can invest in these stocks to potentially profit from the increasing demand for EVs and sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.26. 44,619,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,633,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 5,216,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 21,293,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

