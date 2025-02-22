Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $228,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TM opened at $177.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average is $179.81. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.