Callan Capital LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $365.93 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.18 and a 200 day moving average of $354.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

