Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. Scotiabank cut Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$189.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a C$225.00 price objective on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$199.38.

L opened at C$175.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.84. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$138.13 and a 1 year high of C$196.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In other news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total transaction of C$399,297.45. 53.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

