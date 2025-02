Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of W stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $242,803.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,814.17. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock worth $7,830,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after buying an additional 782,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 740,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

