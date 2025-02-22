Maiar DEX 1-Day Volume Hits $55,541.36 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $55,541.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,890,103,931,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,890,108,060,945 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,890,168,208,111.47 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000191 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,148.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

