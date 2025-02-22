Bell Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

