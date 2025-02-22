Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in GSK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is 93.08%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.