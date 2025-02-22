Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

