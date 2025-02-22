Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

