Reviewing Magnera (MAGN) & The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|130
|993
|500
|113
|2.34
Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$702.00 million
|-$60.00 million
|-1.17
|Magnera Competitors
|$4.94 billion
|$119.73 million
|33.69
Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-10.62%
|-3.97%
|Magnera Competitors
|2.15%
|8.13%
|3.89%
Summary
Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Magnera
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.