NB Bancorp (NBBK) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $304.05 million $42.15 million 17.64 NB Bancorp Competitors $392.44 million -$13.29 million 3.95

NB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NB Bancorp. NB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 NB Bancorp Competitors 137 627 383 7 2.23

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 12.38%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp 13.86% 6.04% 0.93% NB Bancorp Competitors 8.11% 4.81% 0.56%

Summary

NB Bancorp beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

